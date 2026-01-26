England's Dawson wants to be fifth time lucky with World Cup debut at age 35

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 26 - Liam Dawson, who has been with the England squad at four different World Cups but never played a match, is hoping to make his debut at the global tournament in next month's Twenty20 World Cup at the age of 35.

Dawson was in the squad at the T20 World Cup in 2016 and the 50-over one in 2019. He was a travelling reserve in the T20 World Cups of 2021 and 2022 and last month was named in England's 15-man party for this year's tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

He has scored one fifty and taken 33 wickets for England in 33 matches across all formats and has been the team's most economical bowler in the ongoing one-day international (ODI) series against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Left-arm spinner Dawson conceded 31 and 40 runs from his 10 overs in both matches, with the series level at 1-1 going into Tuesday's decider.

"Obviously, the older you get. Sometimes you don't expect to be involved. I'm 35 now but it's amazing to be back involved. And obviously, the World Cup is going to be a really cool occasion if I'm selected to play," Dawson told reporters on Monday.

England will play three T20 matches against Sri Lanka before kicking off their World Cup campaign against Nepal in Mumbai on February 8.