England's Crawley finds Ashes redemption with a fighting 76

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Second Test - The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia - December 4, 2025 England's Zak Crawley celebrates after reaching his half century REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Dec 4 - England opener Zac Crawley, who was out for a duck in both innings in the first Ashes test, redeemed himself with a fighting knock of 76 on day one of the second match, but was unhappy to have fallen short of his sixth test century.

The 27-year-old built a crucial 117-run partnership with Joe Root after Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope fell for ducks to Mitchell Starc at the Gabba in Brisbane on Thursday.

Crawley hit 11 boundaries in his 93-ball innings, before getting caught trying to pull Michael Neser over mid-wicket, leaving England at 122-3.

“I was trying to keep it simple. Happy with my knock, gutted to get out when I did. The pitch just starting to get flatter," Crawley said in a post-stumps interview.

"I had a clear plan and I stuck to it. There were still a couple of loose shots in there, as I tend to do. I was trying to score on the leg side, trying to leave a bit better outside off.”

Root scored an unbeaten 135, claiming his first century in Australia, as England posted 325-9 at stumps.

The hosts, who hold the Ashes, lead the series 1-0. REUTERS