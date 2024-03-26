England's Care retires from internationals after 101 caps

LONDON - England scrum-half Danny Care announced his retirement from international rugby on Monday after winning 101 caps, bringing an end to more than 15 years of service for his country.

Earlier this month, the 37-year-old became only the sixth player to play 100 times for England when he entered the field as a substitute during the Six Nations victory over Ireland. He featured in all five matches at the tournament.

Care, who made his debut for England in 2008, will continue to play for his Premiership club Harlequins.

"After a lot of reflection (over) the past few months the time feels right, for myself and the team, to retire from international rugby," he posted on social media.

"To play for England once was a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I'd get the opportunity to do it over 100 times."

Care ends his international career with 15 tries and three drop-goals during a tenure that also saw him win three Six Nations Championships including a Grand Slam in 2016.

He also participated in two World Cups, briefly featuring in 2015 and playing a role in England's journey to the semi-finals in France in 2023.

Selected for the 2011 tournament, he was sidelined by injury and remained absent from Eddie Jones's 2019 squad.

"We're incredibly proud of Danny and everything he has achieved for England," Harlequins Director of Rugby Billy Millard said.

"It's a huge testament to his character, hard work and professionalism and we congratulate him on a fantastic England career and look forward to his continued impact at Quins." REUTERS