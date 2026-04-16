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England's Botterman and Campbell out of Women's Six Nations with injuries

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April 16 - The injury crisis plaguing England's pursuit of an eighth straight Women's Six Nations title deepened on Thursday as Hannah Botterman and May Campbell were ruled out of the rest of the tournament with injuries that require surgery.

Lock Delaney Burns and prop Liz Crake have been called up as replacements ahead of England's game against Scotland at Murrayfield on Saturday, the RFU said in a statement.

"Botterman requires a second operation on an ankle injury sustained on club duty in December ... Campbell will have surgery on a knee injury next week," the RFU said.

Lock Morwenna Talling and scrum-half Natasha Hunt were also ruled out with injuries on Monday, adding to the list of absentees after Zoe Stratford, Abbie Ward and Rosie Galligan withdrew due to pregnancy.

England, level on five points with leaders France after both teams started their campaigns with wins last weekend, are set to announce on Thursday their team to face Scotland, who also won their opening game and are third with four points. REUTERS

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