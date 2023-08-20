England's Billy Vunipola sees red as Ireland ease to Rugby World Cup warm-up win

DUBLIN - Billy Vunipola became the second England player to be sent off in a week as Ireland eased to a 29-10 Rugby World Cup warm-up win in Dublin on Saturday.

As happened to Owen Farrell last weekend, Vunipola saw his initial yellow card upgraded to a red by the recently introduced bunker review system.

Vunipola was dismissed for a head-high challenge on Andrew Porter early in the second half.

That offence threatens Vunipola’s involvement at a World Cup where he is the only specialist No. 8 in England’s squad for a tournament they start against Argentina in Marseille on Sept 9.

By that stage, Ireland were well on their way to a 12th successive victory that kept them top the top of the world rankings.

They scored five tries, all through their backs, with Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, James Lowe, Mack Hansen and Keith Earls – winning his 100th cap off the bench – all crossing England’s line.

England, suffering a fourth defeat in five matches, managed a late try through replacement prop Kyle Sinckler.

But a fourth successive Test without a try by one of their backs pointed to the lacklustre state of England’s attacking game.

‘Lack of progress’

“Right now, I feel the same as every English fan feels – disappointed with the result and disappointed with the feeling of a lack of progress in the areas we want to, and obviously going to 14 men again,” England coach Steve Borthwick told Amazon Prime.

The former England captain added: “There will be a lot of things to take way from this and clearly we need to go through the process with Billy Vunipola.”

England kicked off without Farrell, the son of Ireland coach Andy Farrell, after Borthwick decided to leave the fly-half out of his matchday 23 amid an ongoing disciplinary saga.

Owen Farrell faces an independent disciplinary panel on Tuesday after World Rugby, the sport’s global governing body, appealed against the decision to downgrade his red card for a high shoulder-led challenge on Taine Basham to yellow.