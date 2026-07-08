England's Beaumont to end international career at 35

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July 8 - England batter Tammy Beaumont has announced her retirement from international cricket at the age of 35, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Beaumont, who will continue to play domestic cricket, will end her international career after making her final appearance in the four-day test against India at Lord's beginning on Friday.

She has made 260 appearances so far for England since her debut in 2009. She retires as England Women's leading century-maker in one-day internationals with 12 hundreds and has scored 14 international centuries across all formats.

"Playing for England for nearly 17 years has been the greatest honour," Beaumont said in a statement.

"When I fell in love with cricket as a young girl, I barely knew that playing for England was an option. It brings me so much joy to think how many girls and boys have been inspired, especially this summer, and how far the game has come in our country.

"We've always wanted to take the cap forward for the next generation and the time has come for me to hand over that privilege to the next generation of England players."

The right-hander played a pivotal role in England's 2017 Women's World Cup triumph on home soil, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer with 410 runs and being named Player of the Tournament.

Beaumont is one of only two English women to score international centuries in all three formats and became the first England woman to make a double-century in the longest format, registering 208 against Australia in the 2023 Ashes — the highest score by an Englishwoman in tests. REUTERS