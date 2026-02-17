Straitstimes.com header logo

England's Arundell cleared to face Ireland

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - England v Wales - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, Britain - February 7, 2026 England's Henry Arundell scores their second try REUTERS/Isabel Infantes

Feb 17 - England winger Henry Arundell will be available for the home Six Nations clash with Ireland on Saturday following a disciplinary hearing in which he avoided additional sanctions for his red card against Scotland.

The 23-year-old faced a hearing on Tuesday following his double yellow card in England's 31-20 Six Nations defeat by Scotland.

Having been sent to the sin bin already, Arundell collected a second yellow for taking out Kyle Steyn in the air, earning him an automatic 20-minute red card.

"The player accepted that he had committed the acts of foul play that resulted in the showing of the two yellow cards," a statement said.

Arundell has been a key player for England in this year's Six Nations, scoring four tries in two games including a hat-trick in the win over Wales. REUTERS

