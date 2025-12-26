Straitstimes.com header logo

England to field in fourth Ashes test, Australia pick Richardson

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - England won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth Ashes test against Australia in Melbourne on Friday.

Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide.

* Australia name fast bowler Jhye Richardson in XI for first test since 2021/22 Ashes. He joins Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland and Michael Neser in an all-pace attack.

* Australia all-rounder Cameron Green demoted to number seven in batting order, with wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis omitted from XI.

* Steve Smith to captain Australia after return from suffering vertigo symptoms. Regular skipper Pat Cummins ruled out of the rest of series to protect recovering lower back.

* Jacob Bethell to make Ashes debut at number three for England in place of the dropped Ollie Pope. REUTERS

