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England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final

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LONDON, July 2 - Hosts England beat South Africa by 40 runs at the Oval on Thursday to set up a women's T20 World Cup final with Australia.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored with 75 from 47 after recovering from a calf strain that had threatened her participation in the tournament.

Heather Knight, with 58 from 47, and Sciver-Brunt shared a partnership of 133 from 90 balls.

England were 169-5, fighting back from 23-3 after losing the toss and batting first, with South Africa restricted to 129-8 in reply.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith after a 43-run opening stand, with Tazmin Brits hitting 51 off 45.

England, in the final for the first time in eight years, face their six-time T20 world champion rivals at Lord's on Sunday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.