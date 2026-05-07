Straitstimes.com header logo

England test captain Stokes returns to action after facial surgery

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 England's Ben Stokes reacts REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 7, 2026 England's Ben Stokes reacts REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

Google Preferred Source badge

May 7 - England test captain Ben Stokes is set to play for the first time since suffering a fractured cheekbone while training in February when his team Durham visit Worcestershire in the County Championship from Friday.

Media reports said Stokes was struck by a ball during a net session, sustaining bruises, cuts and a broken cheekbone. He underwent facial surgery soon after.

The 34-year-old has now completed his recovery from the surgery, Durham said in a statement on Thursday.

Stokes last appeared for England against Australia in January. England play their next test against New Zealand at Lord's from June 4. REUTERS

See more on

New Zealand

Australia

Media

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.