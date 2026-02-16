England survive Italy scare to reach World Cup Super Eights

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

KOLKATA, India, Feb 16 - An unbeaten fifty by Will Jacks and three-wicket hauls for Sam Curran and Jamie Overton steered England to a nervy 24-run win over Italy in the Twenty20 World Cup on Monday, as the twice champions progressed to the Super Eight stage.

Player of the match Jacks hammered 53 off 22 balls to help England score 88 runs in the last six overs and post 202-7, their highest total of the tournament.

Italy's Ben Manenti struck a rapid 60 to keep the T20 World Cup debutants in the game, but their efforts to pull off a huge upset all but ended when Curran dismissed Grant Stewart for 45 in the 19th over and they were all out for 178.

"A lot of the associates have put pressure on the big nations and that's exciting. We had no right to, really. Good for the game with 20 teams in the competition," said Italy captain Harry Manenti.

Batting first, England's Phil Salt (28 off 15) and Tom Banton (30 off 21) made starts but the latter was caught trying to hit Crishan Kalugamage for six in the 13th over, making way for Jacks at a precarious 105-5.

Jacks hit four sixes and three fours to get England to a commanding total, aided by Curran (25 off 19).

BATTLING ITALY FALL SHORT

Italy slumped to 22-3 after four overs, as Jofra Archer took two wickets and Harry Manenti was caught trying to scoop Overton behind the wicket.

Ben Manenti joined Justin Mosca (43) to add 92 runs in the next eight overs, giving Italy a chance of victory.

Manenti struck six sixes from 25 balls before he was caught at mid-on, and Adil Rashid dismissed Mosca to leave Italy struggling at 139-7.

Stewart plundered four sixes to leave Italy needing 30 runs off 12 balls but he miscued Curran to short third man and Overton took the last two wickets to seal victory for England.

"We've been a bit static at times... (Ben) Manenti was playing incredibly well and striking better than any of us. Most important thing is we've qualified but we need to be better, simple as that," Jacks said.

England ended their Group C campaign with three wins and a loss to West Indies, who also qualified for the Super Eights.

Italy, already eliminated, will finish with a dead rubber game against West Indies on Thursday. REUTERS