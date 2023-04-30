England survive France rally to win Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

LONDON – England proved just too strong for France as they won 38-33 to complete a Women’s Six Nations Grand Slam in front of a world record crowd at Twickenham on Saturday.

The largest attendance for a standalone women’s international, topping the 42,579 crowd for England’s World Cup final loss to New Zealand in Auckland in November, witnessed a dominant first-half display by England, who led 33-0 at half-time.

“In the first half, that is not a true reflection of our team,” said France captain Audrey Forlani. “If you look at the second half, that is our real team. We need to keep working and keep that second half in mind.”

There seemed no way back for France, also bidding for a Grand Slam, after they had conceded five tries and been reduced to 13 players by two yellow cards for Jessy Tremouliere and Rose Bernadou.

But in a classic “game of two halves” France won the second period 33-5, with Lark Davies’ try the hosts’ lone score of the half.

England’s first-half tries came via Abby Dow, captain Marlie Packer, Alex Matthews, a penalty try and Zoe Aldcroft. France’s tries after the break came from Emilie Boulard, Gabrielle Vernier, Charlotte Escudero, Emeline Gros and Cyrielle Banet.

“It was definitely a game of two halves but we stuck to it and our game plan,” player of the match Sadia Kabeya said.

The clock, however, was always against France as England clinched a fifth successive Women’s Six Nations title in coach Simon Middleton’s last game in charge after eight years at the helm.

“I am super proud, the whole squad in this Six Nations has got us to where we are today and it is amazing,” Packer told the BBC.

“We knew they (France) would be tough, they played to the 80th minute and kept asking questions of us, so credit to them.”

An emotional Middleton said: “You couldn’t wish for more than this. It’s been an honour and privilege to do this job. I have been very lucky.”

Packer added: “Simon’s team talk just then had me in tears. He has been amazing for what he has done for women’s rugby.”

France are the last side to beat England in the Six Nations five years ago.