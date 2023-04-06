England rugby star Maro Itoje reveals experiences of racist abuse

LONDON – England lock Maro Itoje revealed on Wednesday that he has had a “few experiences” of a racist abuse during his playing career.

Itoje was speaking after the Rugby Football Union’s investigation into racist abuse suffered by former England centre Luther Burrell concluded on Tuesday that Burrell’s comments about abuse he received during his career were “true on the basis of probability”.

Burrell, who is of Jamaican descent, said he was subjected to comments about slavery, bananas and fried chicken, adding that “racial banter” had become “normalised” among teammates.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said Burrell’s revelations had prompted Twickenham to fast-track implementation of a strategy to promote inclusivity.

“This is a further reminder we need to continue to challenge this and to make sure we’re holding each other to account,” Itoje, who has 67 caps for England and was thrice nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2021, told British media.

“I’ve had a few experiences where things weren’t exactly what I’d have liked. I’ve never felt my skin colour has held me back in terms of selection.

“But I guess there have been occasions with individuals throughout my time that have been below standard.”

Itoje was asked if the investigation into Burrell’s comments could be a watershed moment in eradicating racism from the sport.

“I hope so,” said the 28-year-old former European Player of the Year. “I definitely hope we can continue to improve in this area and continue to make rugby a much more accessible sport.”

Research commissioned in 2022 by the RFU, Premiership Rugby and the Rugby Players’ Association found that racism remains widespread.

“In every area of elite rugby – men’s and women’s, national team, clubs and academies – players had experienced some form of racism,” the study, published late on Tuesday, said.

It found that classism continues to cloud rugby and “fuels an elitist perception”.

The three rugby bodies have published an “inclusion and diversity” plan for the elite game.