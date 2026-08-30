England trounce Pakistan by 194 runs to wrap up series

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LONDON, Aug 30 - England beat Pakistan by 194 runs in the second test and sealed their first home test series victory for two years with another demolition job by their bowling attack at Lord's on Sunday.

The outcome was a formality as Pakistan were reduced to 14-3 before lunch chasing an unlikely target of 389 but Saud Shakeel provided some resistance with a magnificent fighting 97.

Pakistan were eventually dismissed for 194 late on the fourth day to put England 2-0 ahead.

Ollie Robinson was Pakistan's chief tormentor again as he took four wickets for 24 for match figures of 8-35, fully exploiting the seamer-friendly pitch. He has now bagged 16 wickets in the series.

"He's bowling beautifully. If you ask good questions of guys' defence for long periods of time with a wicket that gives you assistance, you're going to cause problems. He's been phenomenal, relentless," Joe Root, who has begun his second stint as skipper with back-to-back wins, said.

After a rain-hit Saturday, England resumed on day four on 177-7 but were all out for 208 after Pakistan quick Mohammad Abbas helped mop up to finish with five wickets.

Robinson removed Azan Awais lbw with a delivery that nipped back off a length and three balls later produced a stunning delivery that hit the top of Abdullah Shafique's off stump, leaving Pakistan reeling on 7-2.

There was no respite before lunch for Pakistan as captain Babar Azam tried to fend off a vicious Jofra Archer bouncer but could only edge it via his helmet to Jordan Cox at third slip.

Shan Masood and Shakeel dug in though and at least steered Pakistan to their highest score of the series so far.

Robinson removed Masood for 26 after lunch and then Mohammad Rizwan in successive overs, both lbw, but Shakeel provided some thrilling afternoon entertainment as he struck 13 fours and two sixes in a brilliant knock that was at odds with anything else Pakistan's batsmen have managed so far.

STANDING OVATION

There was genuine disappointment around the ground when he fell three runs short of a deserved century, trying to launch Josh Tongue over the deep square leg boundary but picking out Harry Brook, before walking off to a standing ovation.

"Fair play to Saud, I thought he played nicely but the relentless nature in which the guys kept coming at you always felt like we were always going to create chances and we were going to get there in the end," Root said.

With Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq again unable to bat because of an injury sustained in the field on Thursday, England only needed nine wickets to finish the contest.

Tongue completed the victory by dismissing Mohammad Ali to end with three wickets with Archer taking two.

Apart from Shakeel's fireworks on Sunday, the only positive for Pakistan was Abbas getting his name on the Lord's honours board with his 'five-for' having also taken four wickets in England's first innings.

Pakistan will have a few days to try and rebuild some morale after heavy back-to-back defeats with the third and final test starting at Edgbaston on September 9. REUTERS