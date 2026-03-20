England name Jones as captain ahead of Women's Six Nations

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Rugby Union - Women's World Cup 2025 - Final - Canada v England - Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, London, Britain - September 27, 2025 England's Megan Jones during the warm up before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

March 19 - Megan Jones has been named England captain for 2026, the Rugby Football Union said on Thursday, replacing Women's World Cup-winning skipper Zoe Stratford, who is expecting her first child.

The 29-year-old centre steps up from the vice-captaincy role she held during England's hugely successful 2025 campaign, which saw the Red Roses win the Six Nations Grand Slam and the World Cup. Jones was also nominated for the World Rugby Women's Player of the Year award.

"I’m buzzing to get back in camp with the girls for the Six Nations. I’ll just be the same old Meg and know I’ll have great support from Zoe, the leaders and the whole squad,” Jones said in a statement.

Jones, who made her England debut aged 18 in 2015 and is a two-time Olympian with Britain, will be supported by vice-captains Amy Cokayne and Alex Matthews, both of whom have earned more than 80 caps for England.

England open their Six Nations campaign against Ireland on April 11. REUTERS