England lose early wickets after NZ set target of 463 in 2nd test

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Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 20, 2026 England's Kyle Jamieson celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Emilio Gay Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

June 20 - England lost two quick wickets in their chase of a huge 463 target set for them by New Zealand, who were all out for 362 in the second innings on day four of the second test at The Oval as they seek to level the series.

• New Zealand's last four wickets went down for 17 runs after lunch, with Matthew Fisher mopping up the tail, but the visitors have plenty of runs in the tank and would have wanted to have England batting soon anyway.

• Emilio Gay played one fine cover drive off Matt Henry's second over, but in the next over he tried to flick Kyle Jamieson off his pads and hit it straight at Ravindra at midwicket.

• Four balls later Jamieson trapped Jacob Bethell plumb lbw for a duck leaving England stranded on 20-2. REUTERS