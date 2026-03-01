England Lions match in Abu Dhabi cancelled amid Middle East crisis

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 28 - A match between England Lions and Pakistan Shaheens, scheduled for Sunday in Abu Dhabi, has been cancelled after the United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

Explosions were heard across the Gulf as Iran responded with a salvo of missiles, including in the United Arab Emirates capital Abu Dhabi and Dubai, leading to Dubai International Airport suspending all flights.

“The safety and security of our teams and staff is our top priority," the ECB said in a statement.

"Tomorrow’s second 50-over game between England Men’s Lions and Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi will no longer go ahead, and we are delaying the departure of England Women for their proposed trip to Abu Dhabi next week."

The England men's team, currently playing in the Twenty20 World Cup, will travel from Sri Lanka to Mumbai, located about 2,000 kilometres across the sea from Abu Dhabi, for Thursday's semi-final as planned, the ECB added.

Cricket's governing body (ICC), headquartered in Dubai, earlier said that they had activated contingency plans for their personnel, who were scheduled to transit through Dubai for onward travel to their home countries.

"We would also urge fans who have travelled ... to monitor closely and adhere to advisories being issued and consider all factors before undertaking any further international travel," an ICC spokesperson said in a statement. REUTERS