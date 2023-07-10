England keep Ashes hopes alive with thrilling third Test win

LEEDS - England kept their Ashes hopes alive on Sunday as Harry Brook made an impressive 75 before the recalled duo of Chris Woakes and Mark Wood completed a thrilling three-wicket win over Australia in the third Test at Headingley.

The hosts’ victory reduced Australia’s lead in the series to 2-1 with two Tests to play.

England were struggling at 171-6 – still needing 80 more runs to reach a target of 251 – after Mitchell Starc had removed skipper Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow in quick succession after lunch on the fourth day.

It was then that Brook was joined by Woakes, playing his first Test since March last year.

But with Australia eyeing a win that would have given them a first Ashes series success in England in 22 years, Brook and Woakes shared a stand of 59 that took the hosts to the brink of victory.

The situation was as much a test of Brook’s sometimes fallible temperament as his undeniable talent. But it was one the 24-year-old, in just his 10th Test, passed for the most part on his Yorkshire home ground.

There was, however, a further twist when Brook fell for 75, skying Starc (5-78) to Australia captain Pat Cummins, who nearly collided with the bowler as he took the catch at mid-off.

England still required 21 to win but fast bowler Wood, fresh from his quickfire 24 in the first innings, got the target down to 12 when he hooked Cummins for six.

Player-of-the-match Wood, who took 5-34 in Australia’s first innings, then carved Starc for four in the manner of a top-order batsman.

Woakes then blazed Starc through point for the winning boundary to finish on 32 not out, with Wood unbeaten on 16.

“It is absolutely too soon for all-rounder status!” Wood joked. “I’m happy down at number nine. I think that is too high and any higher I’m definitely getting a nose bleed.”