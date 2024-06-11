England expect stiff challenge from Japan with Eddie Jones in charge

LONDON – Steve Borthwick has warned his England side not to underestimate a Japan team coached by mentor Eddie Jones ahead of their Test in Tokyo later in June.

The English have won all of their previous internationals against the Brave Blossoms, including a 34-12 victory at the 2023 World Cup in France.

Former England coach Jones was then in charge of his native Australia but he resigned soon afterwards, after just two wins from nine Tests in his second spell at the helm, including an early World Cup exit.

The 64-year-old guided England to their first Grand Slam in 13 years in 2016 and took them to the 2019 World Cup final in Japan, where they were beaten by South Africa.

But he was sacked in December 2022 after seven years following a lean spell and replaced by Borthwick.

The former England captain knows Jones well after working with the outspoken coach at Saracens and England, as well as during the Australian’s first stint in Japan.

“What we expect next week is a really well-coached Japan side,” Borthwick said at Twickenham on June 10, after announcing a 36-man touring squad for Tests against Japan and New Zealand.

“What I’m saying to the players is focus on what we’re doing as a team and what we can control. Then I’m looking for these Test match animals to go out when we play on a Saturday in these big arenas like in Tokyo.”

He added his players had been preparing as much as possible for conditions in Japan before the match on June 22.

“We’ve worked over the last two weeks to try and replicate heated conditions indoors... It’s going to be very humid in Japan with a very wet ball and those are the conditions we’ve tried to replicate.”

Borthwick will need a new starting fly-half on tour as he will be without the veteran Owen Farrell, ineligible after deciding to continue his club career in France, and the injured George Ford.

His choice will come down to one of two Smiths – Northampton rising star Fin Smith and the more experienced Marcus Smith of Harlequins.

The 22-year-old Fin Smith, with two England caps, impressed in Northampton’s thrilling 25-21 win over Bath in the Premiership final at Twickenham on June 8.

“I think you’ve seen the progression of Fin in a relatively short time, with consistent performances he’s put in for Northampton,” added Borthwick. “And I think Marcus is a player who’s an experienced international. To have two players like that at our disposal is terrific.”

After the Japan leg, England will head to New Zealand to play two Tests against the All Blacks. AFP