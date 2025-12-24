England drop Pope for Boxing Day test, Archer out of Ashes

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Dec 24 - England dropped vice-captain Ollie Pope for the fourth test against Australia, while fast bowler Jofra Archer was ruled out of the rest of the Ashes series with a left side strain, the touring side said on Wednesday.

"Fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out for the remainder of the tour with a left side strain," the touring side said in a statement.

Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson will replace Archer as England, 3-0 down in the five-test series, seek to salvage pride in the last two matches.

Jacob Bethell will bat at number three in the Boxing Day test replacing Pope, whose 46 in Perth remains his highest score in six Ashes innings on this tour.

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicketkeeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue REUTERS