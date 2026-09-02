England drop fast bowler Carse for final Pakistan test

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fifth Test - Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, Australia - January 8, 2026 England's Brydon Carse reacts after bowling to Australia's Jake Weatherald REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/File Photo

Sept 2 - England have left fast bowler Brydon Carse out of their squad for the third and final test against Pakistan at Edgbaston, the England & Wales Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old Carse missed the second test after being arrested following an incident outside a Derby nightclub. He remains under investigation by Derbyshire Police, British media reported.

Carse's replacement, 23-year-old left-armer Sonny Baker, retained his place in the squad after England secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series by thrashing Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs at Headingley and by 194 runs at Lord's.

England are bidding for a series sweep in the last test starting next Wednesday.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Harry Brook, Sam Cook, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue. REUTERS