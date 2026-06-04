Straitstimes.com header logo

England debutant Gay falls early as rain disrupts New Zealand test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England's Emilio Gay in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 4, 2026 England's Emilio Gay in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

REUTERS

Google Preferred Source badge

LONDON, England, June 4 - England's first test against New Zealand was halted on Thursday due to rain at Lord's, with the hosts on 24-1 in 10 overs after being put in to bat as umpires called for an early lunch break.

• England, playing their first test since January, handed a debut to Emilio Gay, who previously represented Italy.

• Opener Gay edged to the first slip in the sixth over, falling to Kyle Jamieson after scoring eight runs.

• Ben Duckett remains at the crease on 12. Jacob Bethell, in at three, has scored four runs.

• Umpires called for an early lunch as the wicket remained under covers. REUTERS

See more on

New Zealand

Italy

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.