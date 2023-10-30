England coach Matthew Mott blasts Cricket World Cup dressing room unrest claims

LUCKNOW – England coach Matthew Mott on Sunday said the team remain an “incredibly tight-knit unit” despite a 100-run thrashing by India which condemned the defending champions to a fifth defeat at the World Cup.

Only an unlikely mathematical miracle will save England, who are rock bottom of the 10-nation tournament having won fewer games than even the non-Test playing Netherlands.

Mott’s claims came after former England captain Eoin Morgan insisted that there were splits in the camp which were causing the champions to underperform.

“I’ve never come across a sports team that have underperformed like this, given the level of expectation,” 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Morgan told Sky Sports.

“There’s something within the team that is definitely unsettled. I think there’s something else going on – there has to be.”

Mott was quick to refute the claims.

“I don’t think that at all. I think anyone who’s inside our tent at the moment would say that despite our results, we’re an incredibly tight-knit unit,” he said.

“I can only say from my opinion, the group have been incredibly strong in that part. If you see our training sessions, they’re full of fun. People are putting their arm around one another, trying to help them.”

Pressed on the topic, Mott said: “Eoin’s entitled to his opinion. He’s obviously been away for a couple of weeks with the birth of his child.

“He hasn’t been in and around the rooms, but I’ll certainly take that up with him and have a chat with him.”

Jos Buttler’s England suffered a fifth loss in six games at the tournament to all but slip out of the semi-final race.

Their bowlers kept India down to 229-9, but the batting once again collapsed to 129 all out against an Indian attack led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

India spinner Kuldeep Yadav on Sunday said beating a struggling England “wasn’t that tough”.