England choose to bowl at The Oval as rain delays start of play
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June 17 - England won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand, as rain delayed the start of the second test at The Oval in London on Wednesday.
• England are without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out amid an investigation into a nightclub incident.
• Ollie Robinson, who helped England win the first test with a player-of-the-match performance, is also out due to a knee injury.
• England have made five changes, with Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and James Rew making their test debuts.
• For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls replaced Kane Williamson, who retired on Friday. REUTERS