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England choose to bowl at The Oval as rain delays start of play

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Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 England's Joe Root reacts before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

Cricket - England v New Zealand - Second Test - Kia Oval, London, Britain - June 17, 2026 England's Joe Root reacts before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge

REUTERS

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June 17 - England won the toss and chose to bowl against New Zealand, as rain delayed the start of the second test at The Oval in London on Wednesday.

• England are without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out amid an investigation into a nightclub incident.

• Ollie Robinson, who helped England win the first test with a player-of-the-match performance, is also out due to a knee injury.

• England have made five changes, with Jordan Cox, Sonny Baker and James Rew making their test debuts.

• For New Zealand, Henry Nicholls replaced Kane Williamson, who retired on Friday. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.