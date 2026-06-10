England captain Stokes left out of second test v New Zealand

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June 10 - England captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson have both been left out of the second test against New Zealand starting next week following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub, the ECB said on Wednesday.

Former captain Joe Root will lead the team at The Oval in the absence of Stokes.

"The England & Wales Cricket Board can confirm that, given the ongoing investigation, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson have not been made available for selection for the second Test against New Zealand, which starts at the Kia Oval on Wednesday 17 June."

Stokes and pace bowler Atkinson broke the team's midnight curfew in the early hours of Monday morning and were reportedly present when a member of England's security staff was involved in an incident with a Saracens rugby player.

It is the latest incident to involve a member of the England team after vice-captain Harry Brook was punched by a bouncer outside a nightclub in Wellington in October on the eve of a one-day international against New Zealand.

During the Ashes series in Australia, videos also emerged on social media showing England players inebriated during a mini-break in the coastal town of Noosa.

Accusations of a 'drinking culture' were played down by Rob Key, England's managing director of cricket, but the ECB brought in a strict midnight curfew.

It is not the first time the 35-year-old Stokes had found himself in trouble for off-field incidents.

In 2017, he was involved in a fracas outside a nightclub in Bristol that led to a criminal trial, at which he was later found not guilty of affray. He missed the 2017-18 Ashes tour before being cleared the following summer.

The latest episode marks another setback for England, who faced intense scrutiny about their discipline after the 4-1 Ashes defeat by Australia.

It will add renewed pressure on head coach Brendon McCullum, who retained his role across all formats in March following an ECB review, despite lingering concerns about team culture.

Root will now lead the team, having done so for a record 64 tests between 2017 and 2022.

The 35-year-old, who is England's all-time leading run-scorer, stepped down after a sequence of one win in 17 Tests and was succeeded by Stokes.

Pace bowler Jofra Archer and batter Jordan Cox have been added to the England squad that won the first Test at Lord's by 115 runs. REUTERS