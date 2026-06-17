England captain Sciver-Brunt sidelined for two T20 World Cup group matches

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Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - England v Ireland - The Ageas Bowl, Southampton, Britain - June 16, 2026 England's Nat Sciver-Brunt walks, retiring out after sustaining an injury Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn

June 17 - England captain Nat Sciver-Brunt has been ruled out of the next two group matches of the Women’s Twenty20 World Cup after suffering a left calf strain, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday.

Sciver-Brunt retired hurt on 48 during England’s group match against Ireland on Tuesday, with a scan confirming a calf injury in a previously affected area. She will continue to be monitored by the medical team.

The all-rounder had earlier suffered a calf tear during the domestic Women’s One-Day Cup in April, which sidelined her from England’s bilateral series against New Zealand and India.

"Following a scan on Wednesday and further assessment by the England medical team, she will be unavailable for the next two fixtures against Scotland and West Indies,” the ECB said in a statement.

Vice-captain Charlie Dean will lead the side in her absence.

England, placed in Group B, face Scotland at Headingley on Saturday before taking on West Indies at Lord’s on June 24. REUTERS