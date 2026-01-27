England captain Sciver-Brunt becomes WPL's first centurion

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Jan 27 - Nat Sciver-Brunt said she was determined not to join the list of batters who had fallen just short of recording the first century in the Women's Premier League (WPL) after the England captain hit an unbeaten 100 for the Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Australian Georgia Voll came close last year when she hit 99 not out against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) while New Zealander Sophie Devine was also one run short against Gujarat Giants in 2023, the WPL's inaugural season.

All-rounder Sciver-Brunt smashed her 100 off 57 balls as Mumbai secured a 15-run victory over RCB, the 33-year-old reaching the landmark in the WPL's 82nd match.

"I'd seen a few players get out in the 90s, so I didn't want to replicate that," Sciver-Brunt said after the first innings.

"It's my first T20 hundred, so I'm really happy to get over that milestone, and hopefully it's not the last."

In the men's edition, the Indian Premier League, a century was scored in the inaugural match, Brendon McCullum hitting an unbeaten 158 for Kolkata Knight Riders against RCB in 2008.

Since then, the IPL has seen 110 centuries, with Virat Kohli leading the count by scoring eight.

The WPL's fourth season concludes with the final scheduled for February 5. REUTERS