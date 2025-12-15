Straitstimes.com header logo

England bring in Tongue for Atkinson for third Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 2, 2025 England's Josh Tongue in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Cricket - International Test Match Series - Fifth Test - England v India - Kia Oval, London, Britain - August 2, 2025 England's Josh Tongue in action Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS

Follow topic:

SYDNEY, Dec 15 - England have made one change to their line-up for the third Ashes test, the team said ‍on ​Monday, with Josh Tongue coming in ‍as a like-for-like replacement for Gus Atkinson in the bowling attack.

Seamer ​Atkinson ​failed to take a wicket in the series opener in Perth, although he did make a useful 37 ‍runs with the bat in the second innings, before returning ​figures of three ⁠for 151 in the second test in Brisbane.

England lost both matches by eight wickets and will relinquish all hopes of regaining the Ashes ​if they are unable to win the third test, which begins ‌at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday.

Right-arm ​quick Tongue has taken 31 wickets in six tests at an average of 30 and took five wickets in his only previous test against Australia at Lord's in 2023.

Despite most of England's batters failing to fire in the ‍series so far, the selectors resisted the urge to ​make any changes in personnel or positions.

England team: Zak Crawley, ​Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry ‌Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith, Will Jacks, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, Josh Tongue. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.