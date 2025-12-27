Straitstimes.com header logo

England bowler Atkinson comes off injured in Melbourne test

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Fourth Test - MCG, Melbourne, Australia - December 26, 2025 England's Gus Atkinson in action REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

MELBOURNE, Dec 27 - England fast bowler Gus Atkinson left the field with an apparent hamstring injury early on day two of the fourth Ashes test against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Atkinson clutched his upper left leg after bowling the final ball of his fifth over and exited the field soon after in a major blow for England's hopes of a first test win in Australia in 15 years.

Australia were 35 for one in their second innings, having extended their lead to 77 runs, when Atkinson came off, the seamer having had nightwatchman Scott Boland caught behind for six in his previous over.

Australia lead the five-test series 3-0. REUTERS

