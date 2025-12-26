England bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's 152 in fourth Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - England were bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings 152 on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

* Australia, who lead by 42 runs, will have one over to face before stumps after the fall of 20 wickets on a grassy pitch in front of 94,199, a record for a day of cricket at the stadium.

* Recalled seamer Michael Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 overs.

* Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss and elected to field first.

* Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. REUTERS