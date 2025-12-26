Straitstimes.com header logo

England bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's 152 in fourth Ashes test

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Follow topic:

MELBOURNE, Dec 26 - England were bowled out for 110 in reply to Australia's first innings 152 on day one of the fourth Ashes test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Friday.

* Australia, who lead by 42 runs, will have one over to face before stumps after the fall of 20 wickets on a grassy pitch in front of 94,199, a record for a day of cricket at the stadium.

* Recalled seamer Michael Neser took 4-45 to lead Australia's bowling as England collapsed to be all out in 29.5 overs.

* Josh Tongue led England's bowling with 5-45 after England won the toss and elected to field first.

* Australia lead the five-test series 3-0 after wins in Perth, Brisbane and Adelaide. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.