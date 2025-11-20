England boss Steve Borthwick backs recalled Elliot Daly to make 2027 World Cup

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

LONDON – Steve Borthwick has no doubt Elliot Daly can play for England until beyond the 2027 Rugby World Cup after recalling the experienced utility back for Sunday’s clash with Argentina at Twickenham.

England’s concluding match of the Autumn Nations Series will be Daly’s first game of the season after the 33-year-old broke his arm while playing for the British and Irish Lions in Australia.

But England coach Borthwick had no qualms about naming Daly at left wing to face the Pumas, having been forced to revamp his back three following last week’s impressive 33-19 win over New Zealand following Tom Roebuck’s foot injury.

Daly, a veteran of 73 Tests for England, suffered his broken arm against Queensland Reds in Brisbane in July, when he was making a strong case to be included in the Lions’ Test side.

Borthwick, however, is confident Daly still has plenty of international rugby left in him.

“Even now, you just look at this last period, he’s had an incredible reconditioning period,” he said.

“Players effectively get that back later on in their careers, and he looks fresh, he looks energised, he sounds energised.”

Borthwick, asked about Daly’s prospects of featuring at the 2027 World Cup in Australia, replied: “I’ve no doubt he can go the next couple of years until the World Cup, I know that somebody who reads the game as well as him, he can go even beyond that. I think that’s a key aspect as well.

“Players who read the game like that, smart rugby players, I always think those players can play even later in their careers, because they have such intelligence about the game. I think Elliot’s in that category.”

Borthwick also said there were several reasons for recalling the versatile Daly, who can also play at full-back or centre, including the “voice” he brings on the pitch.

Daly is one of six changes to the starting 15 that came from 12-0 behind to beat the All Blacks – just England’s ninth win in 47 Tests against New Zealand spanning 120 years.

Henry Slade replaced the injured Ollie Lawrence in midfield and Ben Spencer starts at scrum-half instead of the benched Alex Mitchell, with Borthwick fielding a new front row after hooker Jamie George was sidelined by a hamstring problem.

England, on a run of 10 straight wins, will be up against a Pumas side fresh from a spectacular defeat of Scotland, coming from 21-0 behind to triumph 33-24 last weekend.

“Argentina can score very fast,” said Borthwick. “You saw the athleticism they have and the way they move ball. Test rugby at this point, you see scores happening quite quickly. The game never feels like it’s done.” AFP



