England being humiliated by Australia, says Vaughan

Cricket - The Ashes - Australia v England - Second Test - The Gabba, Brisbane, Australia - December 6, 2025 England's Ben Stokes and Will Jacks look dejected at stumps on day 3 REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Dec 6 - Former Ashes-winning captain Michael Vaughan said England were being humiliated in the second test in Brisbane after a woeful third day left them on the brink of defeat on Saturday.

England eventually bowled out Australia for 511 to trail by 177 after the first innings before collapsing from 90-1 to 134-6 after several batsmen were dismissed playing careless shots.

Barring something extraordinary on Sunday, England are on the brink of slipping 2-0 down in the five-match series to leave their dream of winning back the Ashes in tatters.

Vaughan, who led England to a memorable series victory at home in 2005, said the attacking style of play under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum was becoming predictable.

"England are a side that, for three or four years now, have played one way and I just think teams know how to play against them and that's a real worry," Vaughan told BBC Test Match Special. "They were humiliated in that second day in Perth (in the first test), and today and yesterday.

"England continue to play this aggressive, flamboyant style which is entertaining -- it's enjoyable at times -- but against quality it's all becoming a bit too predictable.

"Ben Duckett looks scratchy and edgy at the top. Ollie Pope is all over the place, once again."

England lost five wickets for 38 runs on Saturday and are still 43 behind. Even Joe Root, scorer of a century in the first innings, was guilty of falling into the Australian trap, although Vaughan said others had to stand up.

"You can't just keep dipping into Joe Root's well -- 'go on Joe, go get us another 100'. It is just not possible," Vaughan said. "I worry about the psychological damage of this last two days. Not just for the batters, but particularly the bowlers, who had so much time out there and they just didn't look like they were going to get wickets."

Vaughan also questioned again England's preparation for the day-night test, having been beaten in two days in Perth.

England declined to send some of their first-choice players to get some practice in an England Lions match.

"I sometimes listen to a lot of the kind of messages in the England camp and I'm baffled," he said.

"Nowhere in a million years has preparation been right. You have players that are out there that were looking completely shell-shocked against the pink ball because they're playing with it for the first time.

"They need a bit of realism, say to themselves, 'have we given this team the absolute best chance to be successful here in Australia?' If they get a message back saying 'yes' I'd be wary."

England have not won a single test match in Australia since 2011, the last time they won an away Ashes series. REUTERS