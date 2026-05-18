England beat France to win eighth successive women's Six Nations title

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BORDEAUX, France, May 17 - All-conquering England recovered from a shaky start to beat France 43-28 in their Grand Slam decider on Sunday to secure a remarkable eighth successive Women’s Six Nations title and further underline their total dominance of the sport.

Fired-up France led 7-0 after 20 minutes but two tries for Ellie Kildunne and one each for Sarah Bern and Jess Breach had the world champions 26-7 ahead at halftime.

A try for Anais Grando and a second for Pauline Bourdon Sansus closed the gap to eight points with 20 minutes remaining only for England to send Breach in for her second and they capped off yet another impressive win with a try by Amy Cokayne before a late consolation for Rose Bernadou.

England topped the standings with five bonus-point wins while France finished second for the seventh year in a row. REUTERS