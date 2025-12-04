England battle to 196-4, Starc takes third wicket

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 4 - Joe Root stood firm in the Brisbane twilight to push England to 196 for four at the dinner break on day one of the second Ashes Test on Thursday after Australia paceman Mitchell Starc captured his third wicket.

England number four Root was 68 not out in a watchful, 129-ball knock, with captain Ben Stokes on 14 and the match was delicately poised before the testing night session.

England resumed on 98 for two after tea, with opener Zak Crawley on the offensive and Root well-set.

Recalled paceman Michael Neser had Crawley caught behind for 76, breaking a 117-run partnership.

Starc, who dismissed Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope for ducks in four balls early in the first session, tempted Brook with a wide delivery which he drove poorly, sending an edge into the slips to be caught for 31 off 33 balls.

Australia captain Steve Smith took the catch in front of his face with relief after losing the flight of the ball.

Starc's 415th wicket moved him past Wasim Akram as the most prolific left-arm fast bowler in tests.

Australia lead the five-test series 1-0 after the eight-wicket win in Perth and have not lost to England at the Gabba since 1986.

The hosts sprung a surprise by dropping veteran spinner Nathan Lyon for the first home test since 2012 and picking Neser in a four-pronged seam attack.

With Usman Khawaja out injured, stand-in skipper Smith confirmed Travis Head will open for the hosts after his match-winning 123 in Perth.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis will take Head's usual middle order spot in his first home test.

England shelved their four-pronged seam attack, with spin-bowling all-rounder Will Jacks picked in place of the injured Mark Wood. REUTERS