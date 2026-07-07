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England add Roebuck to squad for Nations Championship clash with Fiji

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Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - November 10, 2025 England's Tom Roebuck during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Rugby Union - Autumn Internationals - England Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain - November 10, 2025 England's Tom Roebuck during training Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

REUTERS

July 6 - England have added wing Tom Roebuck to their squad for the Nations Championship clash with Fiji at the Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday after fullback George Furbank was ruled out with appendicitis.

Furbank had been due to start Saturday’s 45-21 defeat to South Africa but pulled out after being rushed to hospital in Johannesburg and was replaced late on by Marcus Smith.

England have lost their last five tests, placing pressure on coach Steve Borthwick, and were well beaten in every department by the Springboks at Ellis Park.

They will travel to Argentina for their third fixture in this year’s inaugural Nations Championship, a test on July 18. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.