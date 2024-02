RAJKOT, India - England were all out for 319 in reply to India's first innings total of 445 on day three of the third test in Rajkot on Saturday.

Opener Ben Duckett topscored for England with a rapid 153, while skipper Ben Stokes contributed 41.

Mohammed Siraj was pick of the Indian claiming 4-84.

The five-test series remains level at 1-1. REUTERS