Energetic Everton down Liverpool, Man City go top of WSL

LIVERPOOL, England - Liverpool's fine start to the Women's Super League season came to a shuddering halt on Sunday as Everton grabbed a 1-0 win in the Merseyside derby at Anfield, while Manchester City thrashed Bristol City 5-0 to lead the table.

Liverpool followed up an opening-day 1-0 win over Arsenal with a 2-0 defeat of Aston Villa last week but Everton defender Megan Finnigan scored with a header from a corner in the 31st minute to hand them their first league defeat of the season.

That result saw the Reds slip to fifth spot after City's hammering of bottom side Bristol put them top with seven points after three games, one point ahead of Liverpool.

City blew newly-promoted Bristol away with a blistering opening 45 minutes that saw them score all five of their goals, with Jill Roord and Bunny Shaw each netting twice and fullback Laia Alexandri netting their other goal.

Everton's energetic performance in their first win of the season moves them up to eighth on three points, a point and a place behind Arsenal, who needed two goals in second-half stoppage time to come from behind and beat Aston Villa 2-1.

Irish winger Katie McCabe levelled for the Gunners in the 92nd minute and England midfielder Beth Mead, making her first appearance 11 months after sustaining a serious knee injury, teed up Alessia Russo for the winner two minutes later.

It was Russo's first league goal for the Gunners since her move from Manchester United in the close season and came in front of a crowd of more than 35,000 at the Emirates.

Leicester City are second on goal difference with seven points after a gritty 1-1 draw at Manchester United, who have five, while Tottenham Hotspur rose to fourth on six after coming from a goal down to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 away.

Champions Chelsea are third on seven points after goals in each half from Sam Kerr and Erin Cuthbert gave them a comfortable 2-0 home win over West Ham United on Saturday. REUTERS