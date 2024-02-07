‘Emotional’ missing events, but LIV debut entertaining, says Jon Rahm

LAS VEGAS – As he readies for his second LIV Golf event and his first on US soil, Jon Rahm lamented missing out on recent PGA Tour events but doesn’t regret his decision to switch circuits.

“It was a lot harder to be at home not competing and know that those events were going on. Palm Springs and Torrey, those weeks were hard. I’ve explained so many times how important Torrey is for me,” Rahm told reporters on Feb 6 at Las Vegas Country Club.

His first PGA Tour win in 2017 was at Torrey Pines, which is also where he won his first Major, the US Open, in 2021.

As the No. 3 player in the world and the top box-office draw for LIV Golf, Rahm reportedly received more than US$300 million (S$402.9 million) to join the circuit last December. This week, however, he is missing the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, just a few kilometres from his home.

“And driving by Phoenix as often as I had to and knowing that I wasn’t going to play there, it’s definitely emotional. That’s one of the things that I’m going to miss,” he said.

Though he was banned from competing in those PGA events once he jumped ship, Rahm is hopeful he can compete in those events down the road. This is possible if the PGA merges with LIV Golf, which has been rumoured to be in the works as negotiations with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) continue.

Memories aside, Rahm is preparing for this week’s event and is focused on LIV Golf.

“I’m not typically a person that’s going to regret any decisions. I made as educated a decision as I could with the full support of the people around me and (I’m) confident that it was the right thing for me, so I’m not going to regret it,” said the Spaniard, who thoroughly enjoyed his first LIV Golf event last week at Mayakoba in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

His team, Legion XIII, picked up the team victory while individually he finished in a tie for third.

“It’s definitely different,” he said.

“For people watching, the atmosphere, the music, it’s different, but I think it’s very entertaining. It gives the crowd a level of engagement that I wasn’t expecting. Everybody seemed really into the music and into the golf, and it was really fun to play before a crowd that was enjoying it so much.”

Rahm may be enjoying himself now, but he could be concerned about his place in the Ryder Cup after European captain Luke Donald side-stepped the question of whether the Spaniard and Tyrrell Hatton will be on the team following their defection.

“Do I see them (on the team)? It’s really hard for me to answer that question now. What I did so well in my captaincy last year was just control what I can control,” Donald told reporters on Feb 6 at the Phoenix Open.

“We have all this talk about being potential deals with the PGA Tour, with DP World Tour, with the PIF. I have no idea what’s going to happen and, for the next seven months, I don’t really need to know what’s going to happen because qualification for the Ryder Cup won’t start until then.”

Donald also said that no one from Europe’s Ryder Cup team is judging Rahm or Hatton for making the switch even though it may jeopardise their Ryder Cup participation.

“I haven’t seen too many of the guys. We still have a group WhatsApp chat, and we’re all participating in that chat that we created for Rome,” Donald said.

“There’s nothing adverse or anything within that chat. Everyone understands each individual wants to do the best for themselves, and I don’t think anyone is judging Tyrrell or Jon’s decision.”

For two-time Major champion Justin Thomas, however, LIV Golf players should be penalised should they return to the PGA Tour or its future iteration.

“I would say that there’s a handful of players on LIV that would make the tour a better place,” Thomas said on Feb 6, “but I’m definitely not in the agreement that they should just be able to come back that easily.”

The American’s opinion follows those of close friends Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler, who have also made clear in recent days that they don’t align with Rory McIlroy’s stance that LIV players who wish to return to the PGA Tour should be able to do so without sanction. Some players came out in 2023 to say they believe the PGA Tour should reward members who did not take LIV’s money.

“There’s a lot of us that made sacrifices and were very – whether it’s true to our word or what we believe in or just didn’t make that decision,” Thomas said, “and I totally understand that things are changing and things are getting better, but ... I would have a hard time with it, and a lot of guys would have a hard time with it, and I’m sure we don’t need to convince you why we would have a hard time with it. REUTERS