Elite runners teach drills ahead of GEWR

The Great Eastern Women's Run (GEWR) hosted a run clinic and sharing session for more than 50 women and their families from charity group Daughters Of Tomorrow at the Singapore Sports Hub on Saturday.

Elite runners Jenny Huang, Jasmine Goh and Choo Ling Er, who were there to share their stories and fitness tips, also conducted exercise drills for the participants.

Daughters Of Tomorrow is one of Great Eastern's adopted charities for the 2022 run, which will be held on Nov 20. The Singapore Cancer Society is the other.

"It was such a wonderful afternoon, the elite runners were inspirational and they also taught me simple drills that I can do every morning to prepare for the run. If I can do it, I'm sure many others can too," said Asmah Ahmat, 57, a grandmother of seven who will be participating for the first time.

Goh said: "I enjoyed interacting with these ladies and their families. It is an honour to be able to give back to the community through sports.

"In fact, I'm inspired by their attitude, all of them are not intimidated to try the drills and were very game to participate. I can't wait to see them at the start line in November."

Members of the public can support these causes via www.simplygiving.com/event/gewr2022 in a fund-raising initiative led by Great Eastern staff, financial representatives and the elite runners.