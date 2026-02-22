Eileen Gu retains halfpipe title for record sixth Olympic medal

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Gold medallist Eileen Gu of China celebrating after winning the 2026 Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics women's freeski halfpipe final at Livigno Snow Park on Feb 22, 2026.

– Eileen Gu won the women’s freeski halfpipe on Feb 22 to end her wait for a gold medal at the Milan-Cortina Olympics, becoming the most decorated freestyle skier in the history of the Winter Games.

The 22-year-old, who also won silver in slopestyle and big air in Italy, posted a best score of 94.75 at Livigno Snow Park to edge out China teammate Li Fanghui (93.00). Britain’s Zoe Atkin took bronze.

Gu becomes the most decorated Olympic freestyle skier of all time with six medals.

After a disappointing opening round, Gu nailed her second and third runs to top the standings.

The 22-year-old, who won two golds and a silver on home snow at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, moved out of a tie with Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury and China’s Xu Mengtao at the top of the all-time freeski Olympic medal table.

Li nailed her second run to move into second place and improved her score to 93.00 on her third attempt with only Atkin left to go.

World champion Atkin, like Gu born in the United States but representing the country of one of her parents, put down her best run of the day to round out the final but only managed a score of 92.50 and had to settle for bronze.

The final was due to take place on Feb 21 but was postponed because of heavy snowfall in the Italian Alpine resort.

In Tesero, Sweden’s Ebba Andersson won the women’s 50km classic cross-country ski race on Feb 22. Heidi Weng of Norway won silver and Switzerland’s Nadja Kaelin took bronze.

It was redemption for Andersson, who suffered a series of disastrous falls in the relay that cost her team a gold medal. She also has three second-place finishes at Milano-Cortina.

In Cortina d’Ampezzo, Germany’s Johannes Lochner collected his second bobsleigh gold of the Games in the four-man event on Feb 22, completing a hugely dominant week for the sliding superpower.

Double-defending champion Francesco Friedrich of Germany took silver, with Michael Vogt snatching bronze for Switzerland on the final run.

In a key event that ended late on Feb 21, Canada, who were mired in a cheating controversy earlier in the tournament, beat Britain 9-6 in a tense final to win the men’s curling gold for the fourth time.

Brad Jacobs’s team secured their country’s first title in the event since defeating Britain in the 2014 gold-medal match in Sochi.

Britain had to settle for a third silver medal in the last four Olympic men’s curling competitions after slipping up in the last two ends in Cortina d’Ampezzo.

The tournament was mired in controversy earlier in the Games when Canada’s Marc Kennedy insulted a Swedish opponent who accused him of cheating.

The spat led to fears that curling was losing its once genteel image and the Canadians faced criticism in their own national media.

A fired-up skip Brad Jacob pulled no punches in his post-game press conference, calling the allegations “outrageous”.

“I’ll guarantee you that only motivated us further to go out and prove to everyone that we’re the best team... in the world,” he added.

“Integrity means a lot to us. We wanted to go out there and prove everyone wrong and rise to the top of the podium.” AFP, REUTERS