Eighth wonder for Lim's Kosciuszko

The word was out that Saturday's Kranji Stakes A race could finally expose a few chinks in the armour of the unbeaten Lim's Kosciuszko, but they proved to be totally imaginary.

A first mile test in the $100,000 event was regarded as the main banana skin that could see the rising star's seven-win streak undone, along with the long course and the five weeks between runs.

But, after the boom four-year-old breezed through like he has done it all his life, while again running rings around his rivals, it felt almost embarrassing that those doubts had been entertained, even for trainer Daniel Meagher.

"We planned to test him over the mile with the Kranji Mile coming up. If he didn't see it out, that would be it, and it'd be back to the Lion City Cup," said the Australian.

"The mile was a query. But, being by Kermadec, I thought he should get it. I was still very nervous as it was his first time over the mile, but he scored a soft win in the end.

"We knew he would go forward and we thought he would drop the bit at some stage. I thought he was taken on early on the long course, but he showed all his class.

"It was a bit of a question mark, but after what he did today, why did we even question him?"

One attribute that needed no querying was his gate speed. Zooming into the lead the moment the gates opened, Lim's Kosciuszko effortlessly kept his closest pursuers Circuit Mission (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) and Savvy Command (Ronnie Stewart) at bay, while clocking searing sectionals.

But he did look like a sitting duck as Circuit Mission and Sacred Croix (Rizuan Shafiq) came alongside to make a line of three at the 500m mark.

Usually at that juncture, he would have only 100 to 200m to go. But, with another 400m to put astern along the endlessly long Kranji home straight, upset lovers were rooting for Circuit Mission, the only one within striking distance and who could still inflict him with a first taste of defeat. The others were already out of gas.

The downfall of the $7 hot shot never happened, though. Circuit Mission soon also ran out of gas.