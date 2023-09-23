Eight athletes to watch at the 2023 Asian Games

The top-ranked female golfer became a Major champion after capturing the Women’s PGA Championship in June. Yin is only the second Chinese golfer to rise to world No. 1 since compatriot Feng Shanshan.

The Kunming native will be making her second Asiad appearance after clinching bronze in the team event at the 2018 Games in Jakarta.

Yin, who turned professional in 2020, will be aiming to medal in the individual event at Hangzhou’s Westlake International Golf Club. She finished 26th out of 42 competitors in her last Games outing.

Mutaz Essa Barshim, 32, Qatar (athletics)