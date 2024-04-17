Eiffel Tower countdown turns to 100 days to Paris 2024

FILE PHOTO: A security employee stands near the Eiffel Tower Stadium and Champ de Mars Arena venues under construction for the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Paris, France, April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view shows the Eiffel Tower and the Luxor Obelisk as people work on the Olympic and Paralympic construction site of The Urban Park venue at the Place de la Concorde ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, March 27, 2024. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo
Updated
Apr 17, 2024, 01:17 AM
Published
Apr 17, 2024, 01:17 AM

PARIS - The Eiffel Tower's countdown clock to the Paris 2024 Olympics turned to 100 days on Tuesday as preparations for the Games entered the final straight.

The Olympic torch was lit in ancient Olympia earlier in the day. It will reach France on May 8 in the port city of Marseille, after a journey on the three-masted Belem ship.

All permanent infrastructures for the Games are now ready, and the building of temporary sites has started in Paris, notably on the Place de la Concorde.

Organisers will count on the flame relay across France for the mood to swing in the country as the July 26-Aug 11 Games approach.

Last month, a poll showed that, in France, 57% of people felt little or no enthusiasm for the Paris Games.

Paris 2024 posters were displayed in metro stations on Tuesday and some landmark monuments paid tribute to the upcoming Games, while the stairs leading up to the Sacre Coeur basilica were being painted with the Games' colours. REUTERS

