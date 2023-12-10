Eddie Jones to be re-appointed as Japan national rugby coach: reports

TOKYO – Eddie Jones is set to be re-appointed as the head coach of Japan’s national rugby team pending approval from the union’s board, local media reported on Dec 10, less than two months after he walked out on the Wallabies.

The 63-year-old Australian has been strongly linked with a return to the Japanese team that he led to a historic win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England.

Local media reported that Jones was successfully interviewed by the Japan Rugby Football Union on Dec 7 in Tokyo.

His re-appointment is set to become official pending approval from the union’s board on Dec 6, sports newspapers, including Sponichi said.

Sponichi reported: “If approved by the board of directors on the 13th, he will be officially appointed for the first time in eight years.”

The role Jones played in steering Japan to the stunning 2015 victory over South Africa – in a match remembered as “The Brighton Miracle” – made him the perennial favourite on the JRFU list of candidates.

Jones’ wife is Japanese and lives in the country. His mother is Japanese-American.

The Australian was also considered for the Georgia national coach job, which will now be offered to Richard Cockerill.

“We discussed almost every possible candidate. Whether it was Eddie Jones or others, we talked to almost everyone,” Georgia Rugby president Ioseb Tkemaladze said.

Other names previously floated as Japan’s potential next head coach included South African Frans Ludeke, who coached Kubota Spears to last season’s Japanese club title.

Jones’ success with Japan from 2012 to 2015 helped land him the job as coach of England, who he took to the 2019 World Cup final and eventual defeat by South Africa.

Jones was fired by England in December 2022 having won just five of 13 Tests in 2022.

He was hired by Australia in January but quit in October after two wins from nine Tests, including a worst-ever World Cup performance, where the Wallabies failed to make it out of the pool phase.

Australian media reported that Jones had held an online interview with the JRFU while coaching the Wallabies at the Sept 8-Oct 28 World Cup, something which he has strenuously denied.