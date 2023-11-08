Eddie Jones interested in Japan job but says no offer yet: Reports

TOKYO – Eddie Jones would “definitely be interested” in coaching Japan but has yet to receive an offer, Japanese media quoted the former England and Australia boss as saying.

The 63-year-old Australian has been strongly linked with a return to the team he led from 2012 to 2015, one week after he quit as Wallabies head coach following a disastrous spell in charge.

Speaking to reporters in Yokohama on Tuesday, Jones said he had not held any formal discussions with the Japan Rugby Football Union (JRFU) but would welcome an approach.

“I’ve had no offer, let’s be clear,” said Jones, according to Kyodo News and other prominent local media.

“But if they came to me and said, ‘Are you interested in coaching them?’, I’d definitely be interested.”

Jones’ wife is Japanese and lives in the country. His mother is Japanese-American.

The Australian is reportedly the front-runner on a JRFU list of candidates that also includes South African Frans Ludeke, who coached Kubota Spears to last season’s Japanese club title.

Ludeke is set to be interviewed later in November for the job, which previous coach Jamie Joseph left after Japan’s first-round Rugby World Cup exit.

Australian media reported that Jones had held an online interview with the JRFU while coaching the Wallabies at the World Cup which took place the past two months, something which he has strenuously denied.

But now that he is out of a job, he also said that Japanese rugby had “always been my passion”.

“Japan can’t stay where they are because if they stay where they are, they’ll actually start to slide,” he said.

“So they’ve got to make a big push now.”

Jones led Japan to a historic win over South Africa at the 2015 World Cup in England, in a match that became known as the “Miracle of Brighton”.

His success with the Brave Blossoms helped land him the job as coach of England, who he took to the 2019 World Cup final and eventual defeat by South Africa.

He was fired by England last December having won just five of 13 Tests in 2022.

Jones was then hired by Australia in January but quit last week after two wins from nine Tests, including a worst-ever World Cup performance in which the Wallabies failed to make it out of the pool phase.