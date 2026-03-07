Easier task for Fast Network

Race 1 (1,000m)



13 Heroic Master is one to keep an eye on first-up on a stable switch. While his recent form has gone off the boil, his race experience can count for plenty in a field full of inexperienced runners. He maps for a good run from barrier 11.

7 Mapogo has trialled well for his debut and arrives off six unbeaten trials, three in Hong Kong and three in Australia. He will be well fancied to win straight up.

12 Loving Vibes is another stable switcher, from Francis Lui to Mark Newnham, and the same angle applies. His experience and recent efforts stack up well in this company, even if his best exposed form has been at Happy Valley rather than this track and trip.

4 Dragon Hall needs a cleaner jump second-up, but he did good work late on debut and barrier 14 for a rails run is key.

Race 2 (1,400m)





1 The Concentration has thrived since the blinkers went on four starts ago, following back-to-back thirds with back-to-back wins. Barrier 1 and the booking of Dylan Browne McMonagle should give him every chance to stay in the fight for a hat-trick.

8 Windicator Family makes his first start for Cody Mo with the tongue tie added, and barrier 2 gives him a much kinder set-up than the wide draw he faced last time. An encouraging trial since adds to the case.

9 Draco has been consistent this season, placing third three times from six starts, and he returns fresh after trialling nicely.

3 Bling Bling Genius was disappointing at Happy Valley last time. But the switch to 1,400m at Sha Tin can help him rebound, especially with Hugh Bowman taking the ride.

Race 3 (1,200m)



11 Juicy Dragon finished alongside One Man Show last time after meeting traffic late, and his recent efforts suggest a win is not far away. A sound trial between runs and a jockey switch to Andrea Atzeni have him looking poised.

2 One Man Show has been knocking on the door through back-to-back placings at the course and distance. The draw is awkward, but Zac Purton can still give him the chance to land in the right spot.

3 Bundle Of Charm returned to Class 4 in encouraging style, finishing off strongly into fourth at Happy Valley over 1,200m. But the switch to the all-weather can lift his prospects, given he has two wins from seven at this track and trip.

10 Zouper Fellow can roll to the front and give a sight, and Karis Teetan is a positive booking around this surface.

Race 4 (1,200m)

6 Good Chap broke through in good style at his first try over this track and trip, and the addition of blinkers made an immediate difference. He has trialled well since and looks capable of going on with it.

1 Fun N Fun Together drops back into Class 4 after a solid try in Class 3, where he found the grade too strong. Purton reunites with him after steering him first-up to a win this season in a similar race.

8 King Dance has also improved in blinkers, producing a fast-finishing sixth two starts ago before breaking through at start 11 last time. The draw does not help, but expect a surging finish.

10 Shinyu Kokoroe stumbled at the start last time, settled back, then closed off well in fifth place behind King Dance. He is now low enough in the ratings to make his presence felt, but he must begin on terms.

Race 5 (1,600m)

3 Master Trillion is worth another chance after a close-up fourth on his return to Class 4, looming like the winner in the straight before the early tempo told late. Barrier 1 gives him another good map in a race where the pace looks kinder this time.

4 The Golden Knight was disappointing as favourite last time, but the run is easy enough to forgive after he raced wide and was left without a finishing effort. James Orman takes over from barrier 4, and that can help him bounce back.

7 Lucky Year kept finding in fifth behind Lucky Ranger over 1,400m, and that form has held up well since. With only three starts to his name, he is on the up.

5 Beauty Viva has not won from 18 starts, but he is rarely beaten far. Bowman sticking with him after a closing fifth is a positive sign.

Race 6 (1,200m)



8 Illuminous is an outside chance, resuming after a bleed and dropping back in trip, but barrier 1 gives him a soft map and his lead-in trial was a good piece of work. He is also well down in the ratings to win a race like this.

10 Gor Gor took a clear step forward at his second start for the Brett Crawford stable, winning well and looking capable of going on with it.

3 Bigtime Generation finished sixth in that same race after drawing the outside gate, settling last before running on strongly to be beaten a little over two lengths. His map looks much kinder this time.

2 Yee Cheong Glory gets a key swing as Bowman takes over and barrier 2 replacing barrier 5. His fast-finishing fourth last time had merit, and this set-up gives him the chance to be closer in the run.

Race 7 (1,800m)

2 Californiatotality can take a step forward second-up after closing into fifth over 1,800m at Happy Valley. Back to this track and trip is the key, given he has won three of five here, and barrier 2 should see him land the run of the race.

10 Fortune Boy backs up quickly after flashing home for second behind Gentleman Legacy over 2,000m, a run that lifted him to the required mark to make this field. He is out of the handicap, but the drop in weight and race fitness are beneficial factors.

6 Stunning Peach comes off a last-start win, his second in Hong Kong, after a string of forgiveable runs.

8 Prestige Good was disappointing in 10th last time, but his form before that had been solid. The drop back in trip looks a plus, and barrier 1 should give him every chance to rebound.

Race 8 (1,200m)

10 Supreme Sea is a three-year-old with clear upside after an impressive debut win followed by a third second-up under top weight. He now rises to Class 3, the drop in weight is a plus, but the competition is stiff.

6 Victory Sky did it the hard way when chasing a hat-trick last time, trapped wide throughout before boxing on to fifth. Barrier 1 will help his cause.

2 Magnifique made a pleasing start on the all-weather, forced to work early from barrier 12 before sticking on well for third. Barrier 3 gives him the chance to settle far more comfortably this time.

1 Capital Delight finally gets back to a set-up that suits after a season where little has gone right, returning to his pet track and trip off an encouraging trial.

Race 9 (1,600m)

5 Power Of Vitam made headway second-up when stretched to the mile, winning convincingly after an improved trial between runs off his debut ninth.

6 The Red Hare chased him home as runner-up and had a case to be closer to him, held up at a key stage in the straight before finishing on strongly once clear. Now he gets Purton in the saddle.

7 Smart Avenue did too much work when ridden forward from a wide draw last time and the strong tempo told late. A return to quieter tactics can bring improvement.

9 Endued brings a formline that is starting to read well, finishing third behind Stormy Grove last time after racing close to the speed and wide throughout. That was a solid effort in the circumstances.

Race 10 (1,200m)



1 Fast Network drops back from Group company after finishing behind Ka Ying Rising in his last three starts, and that form makes him the obvious one to beat even under top weight.

3 Beauty Waves has trialled very well between runs since bouncing back to winning ways in a Class 2 over 1,200m. It was his first showing of the season and hinted he is on the way back.

8 Invincible Shield gets weight relief and looks well treated after settling too far back last time, then flashing home into second behind Sky Trust.

7 Storm Rider went around favourite ahead of Beauty Waves last time, but did too much work on the pace and faded to seventh. A sharp trial since then suggests he can improve if ridden with a touch more patience.

Race 11 (1,400m)

3 Super Express is improving with racing and his narrow loss to Riding Together last time was full of merit. He settled midfield, let down well and just missed after the winner led throughout. Off that run, he is ready to go one place better.

4 Winning Ovation returns from a ligament injury. Not seen since his second-up win last May, but his two trial wins have been hard to ignore. In a race with not much speed, he can map handy and give himself every chance.

11 Matzden is third-up and both runs this prep have been encouraging, especially his latest fifth behind Galactic Voyage when he never really saw daylight at the right time. That form has since held up.

7 Harold Win gets a key rider switch to Jerry Chau and a map upgrade from barrier 10 into barrier 2.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club