E-sports: S'pore's team for Dec 17-19 Global Esports Games unveiled

SINGAPORE - The list of players who will be representing Singapore at the Dec 17-19 Global Esports Games (GEG) was unveiled on Friday (Sept 24), following the conclusion of the national selections.

The inaugural GEG, which will take place in Singapore, will see three game titles contested: Dota 2, eFootball PES 2021 and Street Fighter V.

The team competing in the Dota 2 Open category competition comprises Nicholas "xFreedom" Lim, Joel "Chibix" Chan, Ng "xsilearn" An Wei, Galvin "Mizu" Kang, Wilson "Poloson" Kang.

In the women's category, the country will be represented by Tay "Merody" Hu Chun, Amanda "bings" Lim, Paula "xiaoma" Teo, Ho "KazeL" Sheng Ying and Joanne "Minkiey" Lim.

Dennis Zhao "DENNISZZ0910" and Brandon Chia "Brandon" will be Singapore's representatives in the eFootball PES 2021 competition and Street Fighter V competitions respectively.

The national team will soon embark on the national athlete training programme, which will focus on the physical, dietary and mental aspects of high performance in e-sports.