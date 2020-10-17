E-sports: Singtel's PVP Esports Community Championships kicks off season 2 on Oct 31

SINGAPORE - The Singtel's PVP Esports Community Championships is back with its second season, a month after its last campaign which featured Dota 2, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and PUBG Mobile.

The new season will have Open and Campus categories for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Valorant, with registration for the Open and Open Campus Championships closing on Sunday (Oct 18).

The first season, which had a prize pool of $70,000, saw gamers compete in Corporate and Campus categories.

Teams like DBS' Team TurretHeist, who emerged regional champions in the Corporate Championship in season one, are returning for a bigger challenge.

Captain of Team TurrestHeist, Sophia 'Selfridgemiss' He, said: "Winning the championship boosted our confidence. We've been a team for almost two years and we won last year as well, so the team synergy is there and the team felt like they wanted to continue with the same team for season two."

The upcoming season, which will run from Oct 31 to Dec 13 and boast a prize pool of $78,000 will hold the regional finals in December.

The Open category for Mobile Legends: Bang Bang starts on Nov 14 and the Valorant Championship begins on Nov 7.

Lim 'Exodus' Chin Wei, team captain of season one's Campus champions Pigeon & Friends, was glad that his team managed to achieve their goal of winning the title last season and hopes to be as successful this time round.

"We want to hold on to our title as champions," said the Institute of Technical Education College West student.

"It felt great because there was quite a lot of money and people watching the stream got to see how well we played."

Cindy Tan, Singtel's International Group head of business and marketing, said: "During this period of Covid-19 and social distancing measures, the virtual world of e-sports and gaming has continued to thrive, bridging physical distances and offering a welcome form of entertainment when many of us might be housebound.

"As Season two approaches, we look forward to more exciting e-sports action with new game Valorant and adding Brunei and Myanmar to our regional tournament."

For more information, visit https://www.pvpesports.gg/tournaments.