E-sports: Singaporean e-racer Aleef earned a dual scholarship from a racing team and a US uni. Here's his story.

Mr Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik's first foray into e-racing came during a 2008 Formula One Singapore Grand Prix roadshow. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH
Updated
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - When Singaporean e-racer Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik first started pursuing e-sports, his gaming set-up consisted of a 15-inch laptop he used for school, a $400 e-racing steering wheel and a dining chair, two of which he broke when he was overly enthusiastic during his practice.

His father Mohamed Rafik recounted with a laugh: "He used to mount it on a study table and sit on those dining chairs. He broke two dining chairs because he had to push backwards when he stepped on the pedals."

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top