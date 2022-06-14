E-sports: Singaporean e-racer Aleef earned a dual scholarship from a racing team and a US uni. Here's his story.

SINGAPORE - When Singaporean e-racer Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik first started pursuing e-sports, his gaming set-up consisted of a 15-inch laptop he used for school, a $400 e-racing steering wheel and a dining chair, two of which he broke when he was overly enthusiastic during his practice.

His father Mohamed Rafik recounted with a laugh: "He used to mount it on a study table and sit on those dining chairs. He broke two dining chairs because he had to push backwards when he stepped on the pedals."