E-sports: Singapore gets first Fifa20 win at Stay and Play Asian Series

SINGAPORE - The Republic notched its first Fifa20 victory at the Stay and Play Asian Series 2020 on Tuesday (April 21), with Team Flash professional e-sports player Amraan Gani and Tampines Rovers midfielder Joel Chew posting respective 1-0 and 4-2 wins over Chin Yu Long and Benson Lin.

The duo was initially slated to play Australia and New Zealand in the Fifa eNations Stay and Play Cup but that was postponed owing to "unforeseen circumstances", said the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Tuesday.

But the FAS said it had banded with the federations of Japan, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei to play a friendly quadrangular tournament called the Stay and Play Asian Series "as part of our efforts not to disappoint fans". The games are streamed live on the FAS' Facebook page.

The tournament includes participants such as Premier League winner and Japan's all-time scorer Shinji Okazaki and Johor Darul Ta'zim striker Safawi Rasid.

In Tuesday night's match against Chinese Taipei, Amraan kicked off their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Chin. Chew, who plays Fifa20 an average of seven hours a week, made it a double for Singapore by defeating Lin 4-2 in the next game.

The Singaporeans will face Malaysia at 8.20pm on Wednesday before taking on Japan two days later.